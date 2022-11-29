Brazil's Eletrobras halts 'Novo Mercado' migration

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Tuesday it has decided to temporarily halt its migration to "Novo Mercado," a segment of the local stock exchange with stricter governance rules, due to adverse economic and market conditions.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that in 2023 it would reassess the migration process, part of its post-privatization plans.

Eletrobras was privatized in June when the federal government diluted its stake in the company through a 33.68 billion real ($6.28 billion) share offering.

Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr had said in September the company was hoping to conclude the "Novo Mercado" migration within eight to 10 months.

Eletrobras also said in Tuesday's filing it had started plans to propose to its shareholders a total redemption of class A preferred shares in the future, in a bid to optimize its shareholder base and cut costs.

Under the new plan, the company would also incorporate shares of a number of subsidiaries including Chesf, CGT Eletrosul, Furnas and Eletronorte.

