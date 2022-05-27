Brazil's Eletrobras files for $6.45 bln privatization offering
Recasts with Eletrobras confirming request, adds how much it may raise
SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA filed a share offering request with the country's securities and exchange commission on Friday, it said, as it officially launched a privatization bid to be priced on June 9.
According to a preliminary prospectus, the offering may reach 30.69 billion reais ($6.45 billion), taking into account Thursday's closing price of 44 reais per common share.
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the transaction will comprise a primary offering of 627,675,340 new shares and a secondary offering of 69,801,516 shares currently held by state development bank BNDES.
The offering in Brazil may also be increased by 15% through a green shoe option, it added.
($1 = 4.7583 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears