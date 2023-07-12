Brazil's Eletrobras eyes new markets such as green hydrogen, says CEO

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Wednesday the firm is keen to operate in new markets such as the green hydrogen sector.

CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior said in a press conference that the company is analyzing new opportunities, but said that capital allocation could be a "challenge."

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

