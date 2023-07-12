News & Insights

Brazil's Eletrobras eyes new markets such as green hydrogen, says CEO

July 12, 2023 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Leticia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Wednesday the firm is keen to operate in new markets such as the green hydrogen sector.

CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior said in a press conference that the company is analyzing new opportunities, but said that capital allocation could be a "challenge."

