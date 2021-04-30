US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras elects Rodrigo Limp as CEO

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian state-controlled power company Eletrobras said its board has elected Rodrigo Limp Nascimento as its chief executive, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Limp will take the helm of the company by May 7. He will replace Wilson Ferreira, who quit in January over what he called a lack of political support in Congress for privatizing the company.

