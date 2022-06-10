US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras confirms privatization offer priced at 42 reais per share

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's power company Eletrobras confirmed early on Friday that its privatization share offer was priced at 42.00 reais per share, with a total 29.29 billion reais ($5.97 billion) being raised.

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA confirmed early on Friday that its privatization share offer was priced at 42.00 reais per share, with a total 29.29 billion reais ($5.97 billion) being raised.

That included an initial primary offering of 627,675,340 new common shares issued by the company, through which the Brazilian government diluted its stake, and a secondary offering of 69,801,516 shares already held by state development bank BNDES, Eletrobras said in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.9043 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular