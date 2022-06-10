Brazil's Eletrobras confirms privatization offer priced at 42 reais per share
SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA confirmed early on Friday that its privatization share offer was priced at 42.00 reais per share, with a total 29.29 billion reais ($5.97 billion) being raised.
That included an initial primary offering of 627,675,340 new common shares issued by the company, through which the Brazilian government diluted its stake, and a secondary offering of 69,801,516 shares already held by state development bank BNDES, Eletrobras said in a securities filing.
($1 = 4.9043 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)
