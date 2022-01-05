Brazil's Eletrobras capitalization offer to happen in March, pricing in April

US Markets

Brazil state development bank BNDES announced on Wednesday that the capitalization offer for state-run power company Eletrobras to be privatized is expected to happen by mid-March, while its pricing is seen occurring in April.

BNDES head of divestments Leonardo Mandelblatt told a public hearing that the bank expects federal audit court TCU to issue a decision in March allowing the privatization process to go ahead.

