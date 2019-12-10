US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras 2019 cash generation to exceed 10 bln reais - CEO

Rodrigo Viga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA will record cash generation of more than 10 billion reais ($2.4 billion) this year, chief executive officer Wilson Ferreira said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Ferreira also said the wind farms with 250 megawatts installed capacity owned by subsidiaries Furnas and Chesf will begin operations in January.

Most Popular