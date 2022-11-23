US Markets

Brazil's electoral court rejects Bolsonaro election challenge

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

November 23, 2022 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's electoral court Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday rejected a complaint from President Jair Bolsonaro's party to challenge October's run-off vote, which the incumbent lost my a narrow margin, according to a court document.

Moraes, who's also a Supreme Court justice, also fined the parties in Bolsonaro's coalition to the tune of 22.9 million reais for what the court described as bad faith litigation, the document showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.