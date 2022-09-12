Brazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count

Adds senior military officer denying report

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's electoral authority on Monday said there was no deal for the military to conduct a parallel vote count during October's election, while a military source also said there was no plan for a count that President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed for.

The president, a far-right former army captain, has made unfounded accusations of electoral fraud and urged the armed forces to conduct their own vote count, as part of a campaign that critics warn is setting him up to refuse to concede defeat. Bolsonaro currently trails in opinion polls to his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's stance has prompted a delicate dance between the TSE, the ultimate arbiter of elections in Brazil, and the military during an increasingly fraught election that is providing the sternest test of Brazil's young democracy since the end of the 1964-85 military dictatorship.

The statement by the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) came after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that military technicians made arrangements to visit 385 voting sites across the country and take photos of the final readout from the ballot boxes, which would be sent to a cyber warfare unit in Brasilia to verify the results in real time.

The plan, Folha reported, citing unnamed military officials, "would guarantee with 95% confidence" the final result of the vote. The newspaper said that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, currently the head of the TSE, had reached a deal with the armed forces on Aug. 31 allowing military technicians access to the results.

A senior army officer with knowledge of the talks between the TSE and the armed forces also denied the military planned a parallel count, but said it would check final readouts from electronic voting machines.

"The idea is to check a number of electronic voting machines that are statistically significant and viable to undertake," the officer said, requesting he not be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The final number of voting machines to be checked was set to be decided in a Tuesday meeting between the military and the TSE, the source said.

In its Monday statement, the TSE said "there was no change to what was defined in the first semester, nor any agreement with the Armed Forces or supervisory entities to allow differentiated access in real time to the data sent for the totalization of the electoral process."

Additionally, echoing the senior army officer who spoke with Reuters, the TSE added any person can go to polling booths and access the freely available final readouts to come up with their own count.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Anthony Boadle Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Aurora Ellis)

