Brazil's education group Cruzeiro do Sul says it buys Positivo University

Brazilian private education company Cruzeiro do Sul announced the acquisition of Positivo University, with around 33,000 students, the company said, without disclosing the deal value.

Curitiba-based Positivo was in talks to sell different units since last year.

Last May, Brazilian education co Arco Platform Ltd ARCE.O acquired its learning systems unit, that are sold in 4,800 Brazilian schools, for 1.65 billion reais ($393 million).

Reuters had reported last year that private group Cruzeiro do Sul and listed education companies Yduqs YDUQ3.SA and Ser Educacional SA SEER3.SA were interested in the assets.

In a statement, Lucas Guimaraes, CEO of Positivo Educacional, said the sale of its university was the last step in its reorganization. Now the group will focus on its K-12 business, he added.

With the acquisition, Cruzeiro do Sul will have 350,000 students.

($1 = 4.1964 reais)

