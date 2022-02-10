Brazil's education company Cogna replaces CEO, announces share buyback

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna COGN3.SA said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo will leave his post to become chairman of the board.

It said Roberto Valerio, the current chief executive of Cogna's Kroton unit, will take over as CEO.

Cogna announced simultaneously a share buyback program to acquire up to 102.9 million shares, representing 5.48 percent of the company's free float over the next 12 months.

According to a Cogna filing, Galindo's succession had been planned since 2018, when he expressed to the board his intention to focus on strategy and the company's "digitization process."

($1 = 5.2496 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.