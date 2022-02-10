US Markets

Brazil's education company Cogna replaces CEO, announces share buyback

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published

Brazilian education company Cogna said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo will leave his post to become chairman of the board.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna COGN3.SA said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo will leave his post to become chairman of the board.

It said Roberto Valerio, the current chief executive of Cogna's Kroton unit, will take over as CEO.

Cogna announced simultaneously a share buyback program to acquire up to 102.9 million shares, representing 5.48 percent of the company's free float over the next 12 months.

According to a Cogna filing, Galindo's succession had been planned since 2018, when he expressed to the board his intention to focus on strategy and the company's "digitization process."

($1 = 5.2496 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular