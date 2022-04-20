US Markets

Brazil's EDP to invest in solar project in Sao Paulo state

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil said on Wednesday it will invest in the development of a photovoltaic project, Novo Oriente Solar, in the state of Sao Paulo.

April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA said on Wednesday it will invest in the development of a photovoltaic project, Novo Oriente Solar, in the state of Sao Paulo.

The solar project, which is jointly owned with EDP Renovaveis SA, will have an installed capacity of 254 MWac and is expected to start operations in 2024, the company said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular