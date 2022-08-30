US Markets

Brazil's EDP sells hydroelectric plant for $239 million

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement for the sale of its hydroelectric power plant Mascarenhas to Victory Hill Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities for 1.225 billion reais ($239.12 million).

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement for the sale of its hydroelectric power plant Mascarenhas to Victory Hill Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities for 1.225 billion reais ($239.12 million).

The firm, controlled by Portugal's EDP-Energias de Portugal EDP.LS, said that the sale is part of a strategy to diversify its portfolio and expand investments in solar energy generation.

