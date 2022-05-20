Brazil's Ecorodovias wins auction to operate highway system

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Ecorodovias SA ECOR3.SA won an auction on Friday to operate for 30 years the 727-kilometer highway system Rio-Valadares.

The highway operator, which was the only bidder, offered a 3.11% discount from the initial auction toll price, and is now expected to invest 11.3 billion reais ($2.32 billion) in the 30-year period.

($1 = 4.8698 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)

