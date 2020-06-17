Brazil's economy pulling through worst of crisis, officials say

By Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil appears to be emerging from the worst of its coronavirus-driven economic downturn and is ready to resume the government's agenda of privatizations, deregulation and fiscal reforms in the next two or three months, officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking in separate online events, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said reforms will be accelerated within 60 to 90 days, and Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said it appeared the biggest hits to economic activity occurred in April and May.

Guedes told the U.S.-based Acton Institute that the "self-provoked" recession due to anti-coronavirus social isolation measures could turn into a depression if not tackled properly. A return to economic and fiscal reforms will be essential, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, data showed that Brazil's service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of all economic activity, shrank at a record pace in April and is now 27% smaller than it was in 2014.

Newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday that Guedes plans to bring forward four major privatizations, including Eletrobras ELET6.SA, to this year in order to raise cash and reinvigorate private-sector investment.

Meanwhile, Almeida stressed the need to resume the fiscal adjustment as soon as possible, warning that the projected primary budget deficit of some 700 billion reais ($133 billion) could reach 800 billion reais if the government is not careful.

He repeated his view that even tighter control will have to be exerted if the government is to adhere to its spending cap rule beyond 2022. That rule limits growth in public expenditure and investment to last year's inflation rate.

He also said overhauling the tax system should probably be the government's priority from an economic growth perspective, but admitted it may be difficult to get political consensus on a wide-ranging reform.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Gabriel Ponte and Isabel Versiani; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)

