Brazil's economy minister fires top official following budget dispute

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has fired one of his top officials, Waldery Rodrigues, over issues related to the recent approval of the country's 2021 budget, O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The report said Rodrigues, special secretary at the ministry, would be replaced by the current Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal as part of a wider shake-up at the ministry.

The decision came amid clashes over the 2021 budget which had to be revised and was only signed into law by President Jair Bolsonaro right at the April 22 deadline.

According to the report, special advisor for tax reform, Vanessa Canado, will also leave her post.

The Economy Ministry and the Treasury declined immediate comment.

