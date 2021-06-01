US Markets

Brazil's economy grows 1.2% in first quarter, faster than expected

Brazil's economy grew by 1.2% in the three months to March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, the third consecutive quarter of expansion and slightly above consensus market expectations.

The increase in Brazil's GDP from the prior quarter was more than the 1.0% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, while the 1.0% rise from a year earlier was also more than the 0.8% rise economists had expected.

