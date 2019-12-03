US Markets

Brazil's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, faster than expected

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Brazil's economy expanded by 0.6% in the third quarter of this year from the prior quarter, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, more than the 0.4% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the highest since the first quarter of last year.

The 0.6% growth in Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) took the rate of year-on-year growth up to 1.2%, also stronger than the 1.0% expansion forecast by economists.

Most Popular