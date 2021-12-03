Brazil's economy expected to grow in 2022 as investments rise - official

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow in 2022 as he expects investments to reach 20% of GDP next year.

"Growth is inevitable, Brazil will grow," Guedes said during an online event. "We are heading toward sustainable growth based on investments - they are now reaching 19.4% of GDP and still up, they will probably reach 20% of GDP next year."

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

