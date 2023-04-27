News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's economic slowdown is as expected, cenbank chief says

April 27, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that the country's economic slowdown is in line with expectations following the Finance Minister's warning that if the economy continued to lose steam due to monetary policy reasons, fiscal issues would arise.

Speaking at the same Senate debate session on interest rates, inflation, and economic growth, Campos Neto stressed that short-term inflation has been falling, but core inflation remains high.

He also said that the central bank's policy decision is collective and technical.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.