Brazil's economic slowdown is as expected, cenbank chief says

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that the country's economic slowdown is in line with expectations following the Finance Minister's warning that if the economy continued to lose steam due to monetary policy reasons, fiscal issues would arise.

Speaking at the same Senate debate session on interest rates, inflation, and economic growth, Campos Neto stressed that short-term inflation has been falling, but core inflation remains high.

He also said that the central bank's policy decision is collective and technical.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.