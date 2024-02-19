News & Insights

Brazil's economic activity up 2.45% in 2023

February 19, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres editing by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity expanded by 2.45% in 2023, a central bank index showed on Monday, surpassing initial forecasts that growth would be tepid in the face of a high-interest-rate environment.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a key gauge of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 0.82% in December compared to November on a seasonally adjusted basis, above analysts' expectations for 0.75% growth in a Reuters poll.

Compared to the same month of 2022, the index showed a 1.36% expansion. It was also up 0.22% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The annual growth in Latin America's largest economy was largely driven by a record harvest in agriculture earlier in the year and robust output in the oil and mining sectors.

Additionally, government policies aimed at boosting disposable income helped sustain household demand, providing a foundation for a resilient services sector.

At the beginning of last year, private economists estimated that the economy would grow by less than 1%, whereas current forecasts indicate an expansion of 2.9%, according to a weekly survey conducted by the central bank.

The official GDP figure is scheduled to be released on March 1. In 2022, Brazil's GDP expanded by 3.0%.

