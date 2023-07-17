Brazil's economic activity surprises negatively with 2% decline in May

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil declined in May, showed a central bank index on Monday, signaling a non-linear trajectory for the country's growth, even as analysts have been consistently revising their forecasts upward for the year.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a key gauge of gross domestic product (GDP), declined by a seasonally adjusted 2.0% compared to April, disappointing analysts who had expected zero growth according to a Reuters poll.

This marked the largest monthly drop since March 2021. The observed data series recorded a 2.15% increase on a year-on-year basis, resulting in an accumulated growth rate of 3.43% over the past 12 months.

Economists have continuously revised their expectations for the performance of Latin America's largest economy this year, particularly following a stronger-than-anticipated first quarter, buoyed by a thriving agricultural sector.

However, due to seasonal factors, the farm sector is expected to decelerate in the year's second half.

According to a weekly survey conducted by the central bank among private economists, GDP growth for 2023 is now estimated at 2.24%, a decrease from 2.9% in 2022 but still significantly higher than the approximately 0.8% initially forecast when the year started.

Nevertheless, expectations going forward point to a slowdown amid financial constraints and high borrowing costs.

The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady at a cycle-high of 13.75% since September to tackle inflationary pressures. Still, it has recently indicated the possibility of a rate cut in August if the inflation scenario continues to improve.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jason Neely and Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.