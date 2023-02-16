Brazil's economic activity rises 2.9% in 2022

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity increased by 2.9% in 2022, according to a central bank index released on Thursday, supported by the strength of the services sector and defying initial predictions of mild expansion.

After starting the previous year with a forecast of a 0.3% expansion for the Brazilian economy in 2022, private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank now project 3% growth.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose 0.29% in December from November on a seasonally adjusted basis, surpassing the 0.1% growth forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Compared to the same month in 2021, the increase was 1.42%.

The annual growth of Latin America's largest economy was also aided by increased government spending by former President Jair Bolsonaro, who boosted social expenses ahead of a presidential election.

However, the performance of the last few months has shown a clear slowdown, weighed by high borrowing costs aimed at combating inflation.

The IBC-BR index fell by 1.46% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, highlighting the challenges ahead for the leftist administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been calling for a reduction in the benchmark interest rate to unlock economic growth.

The country's interest rate has remained at a six-year high of 13.75% since September, after the central bank aggressively raised rates from a 2% record low seen at the beginning of 2021.

The official GDP figure will be released on March 2. In 2022, Brazil's GDP grew by 5%, rebounding from the blow suffered during the previous year's pandemic.

