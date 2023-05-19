Brazil's economic activity rises 2.41% in Q1

Adds further data, details, context

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity expanded by 2.41% in the first quarter, according to a central bank index released on Friday, but expectations point to a slowdown ahead.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a key indicator of gross domestic product, fell 0.15% in March compared to February on a seasonally adjusted basis, less than the 0.3% decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

Compared to the same month in 2022, the index showed a growth of 5.46%, according to observed data.

A stronger-than-expected performance in agriculture, a resilient labor market, and a still solid performance in the services sector, which is the most representative of the Brazilian economy, have led economists to recently revise their 2023 GDP projections.

The official release of the first-quarter GDP data will be announced on June 1.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized on Thursday that the economy had achieved a positive performance in the quarter, supporting an upward revision of this year's GDP forecast to 1.9%, matching earlier information reported by Reuters.

However, the outlook for the upcoming quarters continues to be one of deceleration amid the restrictive effects of high borrowing costs aimed at combating inflation. The central bank has maintained the interest rate unchanged at a 13.75% cycle-high since September.

Although private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank have also gradually improved their estimates, they forecast a mild 1.02% GDP expansion this year, down from 2.9% in 2022.

