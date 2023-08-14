Brazil's economic activity loses steam in Q2 with 0.43% growth

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity lost momentum in the second quarter, a central bank index showed on Monday, after an upbeat start to the year driven by a robust performance in the agriculture sector.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a key indicator of gross domestic product, rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.43% from April to June.

In June alone, the IBC-BR increased 0.63% from May, in line with the 0.6% growth projected by economists surveyed by Reuters.

According to observed data, the index's 12-month growth reached 3.35%.

The official release of second-quarter GDP data is scheduled for Sept. 1.

In the first quarter, Latin America's largest economy expanded by 1.9%, propelled by a stronger-than-expected farm sector.

The central bank estimated in June that the country's GDP would rise 2% this year, anticipating a slowdown after the robust first quarter due to the combined effect of tight domestic monetary policy and a deceleration in global growth.

Policymakers cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.25% earlier this month, after holding it at a six-year high for nearly a year to curb inflation.

Private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank project a higher 2.29% expansion for this year's GDP, still a decline from the 2.9% growth experienced in 2022.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres

