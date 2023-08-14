News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's economic activity loses steam in Q2 with 0.43% growth

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

August 14, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity lost momentum in the second quarter, a central bank index showed on Monday, after an upbeat start to the year driven by a robust performance in the agriculture sector.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a key indicator of gross domestic product, rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.43% from April to June.

In June alone, the IBC-BR increased 0.63% from May, in line with the 0.6% growth projected by economists surveyed by Reuters.

According to observed data, the index's 12-month growth reached 3.35%.

The official release of second-quarter GDP data is scheduled for Sept. 1.

In the first quarter, Latin America's largest economy expanded by 1.9%, propelled by a stronger-than-expected farm sector.

The central bank estimated in June that the country's GDP would rise 2% this year, anticipating a slowdown after the robust first quarter due to the combined effect of tight domestic monetary policy and a deceleration in global growth.

Policymakers cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.25% earlier this month, after holding it at a six-year high for nearly a year to curb inflation.

Private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank project a higher 2.29% expansion for this year's GDP, still a decline from the 2.9% growth experienced in 2022.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Ed Osmond and Jan Harvey)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.