Brazil's economic activity lags behind expectations in November

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity performed below expectations in November, central bank data showed on Friday, signaling further cooling of activity amid high borrowing costs.

The IBC-Br index, a key predictor of the gross domestic product (GDP), posted a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.01% from October, falling short of the 0.1% expansion anticipated by economists surveyed by Reuters.

The central bank also revised the October data, revealing a sharper contraction of 0.18% from the month before, from the previously reported decline of 0.06%.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the IBC-Br recorded a 2.19% growth over November 2022 and a 2.31% rise over the 12 months.

Latin America's largest economy had previously flourished in the first half of the year, driven by the strength of the agribusiness and extractive industries.

It was also supported by measures implemented by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government to boost household disposable income and stimulate domestic demand.

However, economic data began showing a significant slowdown in the third quarter, amid an environment of still-restrictive interest rates despite the monetary easing cycle initiated by the central bank in August.

So far, policymakers have cut interest rates by 200 basis points, bringing them to 11.75%, against a backdrop of inflation that ended the year at 4.62%, within the central bank's target range for the first time since 2020.

