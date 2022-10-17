Brazil's economic activity index falls more than expected in August

Adds details, update

BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell much more than expected in August, a central bank index showed on Monday, confirming expectations of a slowdown in the second half.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, considered a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell a seasonally adjusted 1.13% in August from July, more than double the 0.5% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In August, activity services growth once again beat expectations. The sector accounts for about 70% of the Brazilian economy and has been vital in the recovery after the pandemic.

But industrial output and retail sales had negative prints.

The IBC-Br index was up 4.86% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis from August 2021, and grew 2.08% in the 12 months, added the central bank.

The Brazilian economy showed a more robust performance than expected at the beginning of the year, and the government's official expectations are for a 2.7% expansion this year, on the back of higher private investment, resilient service activity and improved job market.

But analysts predict that the central bank's aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation should impact activity especially from the second half of the year, overshadowing the effects of increased public spending by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks reelection in the 30 Oct presidential runoff.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.