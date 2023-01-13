Brazil's economic activity falls for the fourth straight month in November

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell more than expected in November, central bank data showed on Friday, in the fourth straight month of contraction, reinforcing the activity's slowdown amid higher borrowing costs.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell a seasonally adjusted 0.55% in November from the month before, against a 0.2% decrease forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The IBC-Br index was up 1.65% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis from November 2021, and grew 3.15% in the 12 months, said the central bank.

The government widely expected the economic loss of steam in the second half, in line with economists and the central bank, with the effects of an aggressive monetary tightening cycle dragging on activity.

Policymakers lifted the country's benchmark interest rate to 13.75% from a 2% record low in March 2021 to battle inflation.

The tightening cycle was paused in September, but the central bank stressed it could resume hikes if disinflation did not happen as expected.

According to a weekly central bank survey, private economists project a 3.03% expansion for Brazilian GDP this year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

