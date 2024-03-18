Brazil's economic activity beats expectations in January

Recasts with further data, context

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil started the year growing above expectations, central bank data showed on Monday, amid strength in the retail and services sectors, and a buoyant labor market.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.60% in January from the previous month, surpassing the 0.26% growth forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the IBC-Br expanded by 3.45% over January 2023 and grew by 2.47% over the past 12 months.

Recent official data revealed stronger-than-expected growth in the retail sector in January, with the services sector also exceeding projections.

The performance of these sectors has been helped by a strong labor market, with formal job creation in January also beating expectations for the period.

In contrast, Brazil's industrial production recorded its worst monthly performance in nearly three years in January.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

