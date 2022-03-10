Brazil's Ebanx to postpone funding due to volatility

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company Ebanx is pushing back potential capital raises to the second half of the year as volatile markets impact valuations and investor mood, founder and Chief Executive Officer Joao Del Valle said.

Ebanx had announced earlier this year that was delaying plans for an initial public offering. In an interview with Reuters, Del Valle said Ebanx does not plan any funding round in the first half of the year either.

Del Valle said Ebanx is still investing the $430 million raised last June with private equity firm Advent International. The fintech has 1,700 employees in 10 countries and plans to expand teams in Mexico, China, the United States and Europe.

The expansion over the next months will be led by Paula Bellizia, recently appointed president for global payments. Bellizia is a former Google and Microsoft executive in Brazil.

The plans may change if Ebanx finds an interesting M&A target that needs additional funding, Del Valle added. Last December it acquired digital money transfers firm Remessa Online for $229 million.

Del Valle is optimistic about Ebanx's growth perspectives even with expectations of a sluggish economy in Latin American countries. Headquartered in Brazil, Ebanx is present in other 14 countries in the region. The digital market is expected to grow at 30% annually in Latin America, as more companies and industries offer more digital services.

Founded in 2012, Ebanx focuses mainly on processing payments from clients of global websites like Alibaba Group Holdings’ AliExpress retail service, homesharing site Airbnb and music-streaming service Spotify Technology in Latin America. The company says it has 1,000 clients among global companies and 35,000 regional sellers in Brazil.

