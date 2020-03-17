Brazil's digital broker XP quarterly profit more than triples

March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest digital broker XP Inc XP.O on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, as it added more clients and grew its assets under management.

Net income rose to 390 million reais ($78.06 million) in the fourth quarter from 113 million reais a year earlier.

This is the company's first quarterly earnings report following its Nasdaq debut in December last year.

($1 = 4.9963 reais)

