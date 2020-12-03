Brazil's DASA to acquire Grupo Leforte for 1.8 bln reais -filing

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian lab and hospital group DASA SA DASA3.SA has signed an agreement to acquire the Grupo Leforte hospital and clinic company for 1.77 billion reais ($343.6 million), it said on Thursday in a securities filing.

Adding three hospitals and five clinics to its network, pending anti-trust regulator approval, will turn the Sao Paulo-based DASA into Brazil's second largest independent hospital network, the company said.

($1 = 5.1515 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

