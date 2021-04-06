US Markets

Brazil's Dasa prices shares at 58 reais, below original price range -sources

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian medical lab company Diagnosticos da America SA priced on Tuesday its shares at 58 reais in a share offering, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

The company had previously set its price range between 64.90 reais and 84.50 reais, but it had to price below the range due to low demand.

