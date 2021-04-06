Brazil's Dasa prices share at 58 reais, below original price range

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical lab company Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SA priced on Tuesday its shares at 58 reais in a share offering, according to a securities filing.

The company had previously set its price range between 64.90 reais and 84.50 reais, but it had to price below the range due to low demand.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese )

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.