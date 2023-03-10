US Markets

Brazil's Dasa mulls follow-on share offering

March 10, 2023 — 08:25 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian diagnostic services provider Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SAsaid on Friday it is considering a potential follow-on share offering as a way of "strengthening its capital structure".

The company, popularly known as Dasa, said in a securities filing it was analyzing and discussing opportunities with current shareholders and new investors, which included the potential issue of new shares.

"If that such capitalization occurs and is completed, it will bring benefits to the company, its shareholders and the market in general," Dasa said, without providing further details.

The announcement came as newspaper O Globo earlier in the day reported the company was working on a follow-on offering of 2 billion reais ($387.26 million) to be launched in the first half of the year.

($1 = 5.1645 reais)

