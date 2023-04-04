Brazil's Dasa files for share offering to raise at least $297 mln

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SA said on Tuesday it had filed for a follow-on share offering initially comprising 176.47 million new common shares, as it aims to raise at least 1.5 billion reais ($296.99 million).

The company, popularly known as Dasa, said in a securities filing the offering could be increased by up to 46.67% if demand allows it. It cannot be priced at less than 8.50 reais per share, the firm added.

Shares in Dasa, which had previously said it was considering a fresh primary offering, closed at 7.01 reais apiece on Monday, down nearly 50% so far this year. The offering is being managed by Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual and Itau BBA.

($1 = 5.0507 reais)

