Brazil's Dasa acquires Salvador-based medical firm HBA in $165 mln deal

Gram Slattery Reuters
June 1 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Brazilian medical services firm Dasa, formally Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SA, has reached a deal to acquire HBA, a medical company in the northeastern city of Salvador, the company said late Tuesday.

In a securities filing, Dasa said its subsidiary Impar Servicos Hospitalares SA would pay out 850 million reais ($165 million) to acquire HBA, or Assistencia Medica e Hospitalar.

HBA "owns and operates the hospital medical care, outpatient, clinical and diagnostic imaging services" of the Hospital da Bahia complex, Dasa said.

In April, Dasa raised 3.3 billion reais in a share offering.

Dealmaking has exploded in recent years in Brazil's healthcare sector due to an aging population and a subsequent increase in demand for hospital services.

($1 = 5.15 reais)

