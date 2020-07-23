Brazil's Cyrela says Plano & Plano homebuilder filed for IPO, filing says

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA CYRE3.SA said on Thursday that Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário SA, in which it holds a 50% stake, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Cyrela said in a securities filing that Plano & Plano's listing in the Novo Mercado segment of the market, which has strict governance requirements, was approved by shareholders in an assembly on July 17.

Cyrela struck a joint venture deal with Plano & Plano in 2006 to work in the the government's housing program Minha Casa Minha Vida.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Edmund Blair)

