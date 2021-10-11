US Markets

Brazil's CVC says systems partially restored after cyberattack

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian travel company CVC Brasil Operadora said on Monday it has partially restored systems that were affected by a cyberattack on Oct. 2.

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel company CVC Brasil Operadora CVCB3.SA said on Monday it has partially restored systems that were affected by a cyberattack on Oct. 2.

The company said it had restored back-office services and was still working on other systems, adding that it had not identified any leak of clients' data.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular