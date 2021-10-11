Brazil's CVC says systems partially restored after cyberattack

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel company CVC Brasil Operadora CVCB3.SA said on Monday it has partially restored systems that were affected by a cyberattack on Oct. 2.

The company said it had restored back-office services and was still working on other systems, adding that it had not identified any leak of clients' data.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

