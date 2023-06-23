Brazil's CVC raises $115 mln in follow-on share offering

Recasts throughout to add details, share reaction, analyst comment

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SAfell on Friday after it priced a follow-on offering at a 13.8% discount over its previous close, raising about 550 million reais ($115.23 million) in a bid to improve its capital structure.

It was CVC's second share offering in a year, as the company in June 2022 had already raised 403 million reais at a sharp discount, citing the need for money amid a gradual recovery in the tourism industry after the pandemic.

The newest offering followed a restructuring deal with bondholders to cut gross debt earlier this year, which entailed an obligation for a capital increase of at least 125 million reais by November.

The move marked a fresh investment by founder and former controller Guilherme Paulus in CVC, with his investment fund GJP FIA injecting 100 million reais in the firm, more than previously expected.

The travel operator said in a securities filing that the primary offering was priced at 3.30 reais per share, below its 3.83-real closing on Thursday.

Shares of the firm dropped as much as 8.5% in morning trading after the announcement, before paring some losses, while Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa .BVSP was near flat.

CVC is down some 15% so far this year.

The sale was met with good demand from investors, leading the initially planned offering of 83.3 million new shares to be increased by 100%, but analysts see the move pressuring CVC's stock price at least in the near term.

"We expect the share price to converge to 3.30 reais," Guide Investimentos analysts said in a note to clients.

The offering was "marginally negative," they added, although noting "we do understand the company's need to optimize its capital structure, considering its high debt, need for working capital and the high cash burn seen in recent quarters."

($1 = 4.7729 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.