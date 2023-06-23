News & Insights

Brazil's CVC raises $115 mln in follow-on share offering

June 23, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SA has raised 550 million reais ($115.23 million) in a follow-on share offering priced at 3.30 reais per share, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The offering was priced at a 13.8% discount over its Thursday closing price of 3.83 reais. CVC said that its initial offering of 83.3 million new shares was increased by 100% because of high demand.

($1 = 4.7729 reais)

