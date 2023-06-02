News & Insights

Brazil's CVC mulls follow-on share offering

June 02, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SA said on Friday it has engaged financial and legal advisers to study a potential follow-on share offering.

The company added it was in talks with "potential strategic investors" about them joining the offering if it goes forward, but noted that no binding agreement had been reached so far.

CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, as the firm is formally known, was responding in a securities filing to a report by financial website Brazil Journal saying that founder Guilherme Paulus was discussing an investment in the company.

Brazil Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the offering could reach 300 million reais ($60.30 million).

But CVC said there was still no decision on the amount or conditions for the move.

($1 = 4.9748 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jason Neely, Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

