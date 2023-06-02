Brazil's CVC mulls follow-on share offering

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SA said on Friday it has engaged financial and legal advisers to study a potential follow-on share offering.

The company added it was in talks with "potential strategic investors" about them joining the offering if it goes forward, but noted that no binding agreement had been reached so far.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.