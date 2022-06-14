Brazil's CVC announces share offering, looks to raise up to $93.5 mln

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SA said on Tuesday its board of directors has approved a new offering of 46.5 million shares, which could be increased by 25% if demand allows it.

The company, formally known as CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, had announced last week it was considering the follow-on offering as it sees a gradual recovery in the tourism industry, with rising demand for leisure and business trips.

Considering Monday's closing price of 8.21 reais per share, CVC could raise up to 477.2 million reais ($93.48 million) if the overallotment option is sold, the company said in a securities filing.

It expects to price the offering on June 23.

The amount raised will be used by CVC to reinforce its working capital and pay debenture holders, it added.

Citi and Bank of America will manage the transaction.

($1 = 5.1047 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

