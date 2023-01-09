US Markets

Brazil's currency, stock futures down after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 09, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Luana Maria Benedito, Paula Arend Laier, Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency BRBY on Monday weakened roughly 1% against the dollar in early spot trading after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's capital a day earlier.

Future contracts for the Bovespa benchmark stock index INDG23 were down more than 1%, with the Sao Paulo stock market set to open at 10 a.m. (1300 GMT). .BVSP

"Considering the enormous coverage the event got and the surprise we all had, markets should react negatively, but this should be short term," economists at JPMorgan said in a research note. "As day-to day government work resumes, attention should go back to the macro issues that have been top of mind."

