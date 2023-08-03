News & Insights

Brazil's currency, rate futures drop as cenbank jump starts easing cycle

August 03, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and interest rate futures opened sharply lower on Thursday, a day after the central bank kicked off a rate-cutting cycle more aggressively than most economists expected.

The central bank cut its benchmark rate on Wednesday by 50 basis points to 13.25%, as just 10 of 46 economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated. The rest expected a smaller reduction of 25 basis points for Brazil's first rate cut in three years.

Although the rate-setting decision was closely divided, the bank's policy statement signaled a shared outlook to keep up the pace of rate cuts in coming months, leading several economists to lower their year-end forecasts for the benchmark rate.

Rate futures fell across the board in morning trading, while the Brazilian real weakened over 1% against the U.S. dollar. 0#DIJ:, BRBY

"The market impact is slightly limited by the central bank's strong signal that it doesn't intend to accelerate the pace of rate cuts," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at Mizuho Bank. He flagged the currency's slide in recent days as a sign that traders had begun to price in a more aggressive rate cut.

