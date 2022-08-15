Brazil's CSN's profit plunges 73% in Q2
SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA said on Monday its second-quarter net income fell 73% from a year earlier, dragged down by its mining business.
The company's total net income came in at 369 million reais ($72.40 million), far short of the 920 million reais expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
The company's mining unit, CSN Mineracao CMIN3.SA, recorded a 81.7% drop in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), as iron prices retreated from 2021 highs.
In the steel division, CSN said a sharp increase in steel prices helped to offset cost pressures and weaker sales volume in the quarter.
CSN's consolidated adjusted EBITDA reached 3.26 billion reais, down 60% year-on-year.
($1 = 5.0967 reais)
