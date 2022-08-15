Brazil's CSN's profit plunges 73% in Q2

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA said on Monday its second-quarter net income fell 73% from a year earlier, dragged down by its mining business.

The company's total net income came in at 369 million reais ($72.40 million), far short of the 920 million reais expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.0967 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.