Brazil's CSN's net profit drops in Q2 as costs bite and mining prices fall

Adds details, quote

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 23% from a year earlier to reach 283 million reais ($58.81 million), hit by lower mining product prices and higher costs.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 31% to 2.26 billion reais.

The decline in EBITDA "is a direct consequence of the deterioration in the mining segment," the company said in a statement.

It added that the increase in costs of raw materials in steel and cement production "also contributed to the reduction of margins in the quarter."

($1 = 4.8118 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.