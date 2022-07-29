US Markets

Brazil's CSN wins CEEE-G privatization auction for $179 million

Contributor
Leticia Fucuchima Reuters
Published

Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA on Friday made the winning bid in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G for 928 million reais ($178.71 million).

Adds more details on auction

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA CSNA3.SA on Friday made the winning bid in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G for 928 million reais ($178.71 million).

The offer, made through its subsidiary Companhia Florestal do Brasil, represented a 10.93% premium over the initial auction price.

The company succeeded after a bidding war with Auren Energia AURE3.SA, which is controlled by Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA and Canada's CPPIB.

CEEE-G, a power generator based in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, owns 990 megawatts (MW) in installed capacity, mainly from hydroelectric dams. Including stakes in other companies, its portfolio reaches 1.27 gigawatts (GW).

CSN will now have to pay 1.66 billion reais for a new 30-year concession contract.

($1 = 5.1929 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular